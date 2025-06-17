Arkansas 7, UCLA 3

UCLA Arkansas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 1 Totals 31 7 10 6…

UCLA Arkansas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 1 Totals 31 7 10 6 West lf 4 0 2 0 Davalan lf 5 1 1 0 Cholowsky ss 4 0 1 0 W.Aloy ss 3 2 2 3 Levu 1b 4 1 1 0 Maxwell rf 3 0 2 2 Martin 3b 3 0 0 0 Salgado rf 4 1 0 1 Helfrick c 4 0 0 0 Brennan cf 4 1 2 0 Kozeal 2b 3 1 0 0 Bythewood dh 2 0 0 0 K.Aloy dh 4 0 1 0 Espinoza ph/dh-dh 2 0 0 0 Robinett 1b 4 0 0 0 Dugger c 2 0 0 0 Iredale 3b 2 3 2 0 Call 2b 3 0 0 0 Thomas Jr. cf 3 0 2 1

E_Dugger, Iredale, Mcentire. 2B_Maxwell (5), Thomas jr. (6). 3B_Levu (2), Aloy (2). HR_Aloy (21). RBI_Salgado (56), Aloy 3 (68), Maxwell 2 (38), Thomas jr. (36).

UCLA 000 000 003 — 3 Arkansas 200 010 22x — 7

IP H R ER BB SO

UCLA Delvecchio L 4 7 3 3 0 3 May 0 2/3 1 0 0 1 0 Randall 1 1/3 0 1 1 1 2 Grothues 0 2/3 1 1 1 1 0 O’Connor 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 Lee 0 2/3 1 2 2 2 0 Rissas 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Arkansas Root W 5 3 0 0 2 5 Jimenez 3 1 0 0 1 2 McEntire 1 2 3 1 1 1

