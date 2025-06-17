Live Radio
Home » Sports » Arkansas 7, UCLA 3

Arkansas 7, UCLA 3

The Associated Press

June 17, 2025, 11:01 PM

UCLA Arkansas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 1 Totals 31 7 10 6
West lf 4 0 2 0 Davalan lf 5 1 1 0
Cholowsky ss 4 0 1 0 W.Aloy ss 3 2 2 3
Levu 1b 4 1 1 0 Maxwell rf 3 0 2 2
Martin 3b 3 0 0 0
Salgado rf 4 1 0 1 Helfrick c 4 0 0 0
Brennan cf 4 1 2 0 Kozeal 2b 3 1 0 0
Bythewood dh 2 0 0 0 K.Aloy dh 4 0 1 0
Espinoza ph/dh-dh 2 0 0 0 Robinett 1b 4 0 0 0
Dugger c 2 0 0 0 Iredale 3b 2 3 2 0
Call 2b 3 0 0 0 Thomas Jr. cf 3 0 2 1

E_Dugger, Iredale, Mcentire. 2B_Maxwell (5), Thomas jr. (6). 3B_Levu (2), Aloy (2). HR_Aloy (21). RBI_Salgado (56), Aloy 3 (68), Maxwell 2 (38), Thomas jr. (36).

UCLA 000 000 003 3
Arkansas 200 010 22x 7
IP H R ER BB SO
UCLA
Delvecchio L 4 7 3 3 0 3
May 0 2/3 1 0 0 1 0
Randall 1 1/3 0 1 1 1 2
Grothues 0 2/3 1 1 1 1 0
O’Connor 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Lee 0 2/3 1 2 2 2 0
Rissas 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Arkansas
Root W 5 3 0 0 2 5
Jimenez 3 1 0 0 1 2
McEntire 1 2 3 1 1 1

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up