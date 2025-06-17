Arkansas 7, UCLA 3

|UCLA
|
|
|
|
|
|Arkansas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|10
|6
|
|West lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Davalan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cholowsky ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Aloy ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Levu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Maxwell rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Martin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salgado rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Helfrick c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brennan cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kozeal 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bythewood dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Aloy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Espinoza ph/dh-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robinett 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dugger c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iredale 3b
|2
|3
|2
|0
|
|Call 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas Jr. cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
E_Dugger, Iredale, Mcentire. 2B_Maxwell (5), Thomas jr. (6). 3B_Levu (2), Aloy (2). HR_Aloy (21). RBI_Salgado (56), Aloy 3 (68), Maxwell 2 (38), Thomas jr. (36).
|UCLA
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|Arkansas
|200
|010
|22x
|—
|7
|UCLA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Delvecchio L
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|May
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Randall
|1
|1/3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Grothues
|0
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|O’Connor
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lee
|0
|2/3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Rissas
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Root W
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Jimenez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McEntire
|1
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
