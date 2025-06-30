Archer’s return delayed as England name unchanged side to play India in 2nd test

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jofra Archer’s test return was deferred after England named an unchanged side to play India in…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jofra Archer’s test return was deferred after England named an unchanged side to play India in the second test at Edgbaston from Wednesday.

The fast bowler has not played a test since 2021 and rejoined the squad last week. But he missed training on Monday because of “a family emergency.” He will return on Tuesday, England officials said.

England won the first test at Headingley by five wickets on the last day, chasing down a 371 target.

Archer played his first red-ball match since 2021 for his county side last week.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Bryson Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

