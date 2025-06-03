Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Tiger’s son, Charlie Woods, in the spotlight

The Associated Press

June 3, 2025, 5:26 PM

Charlie Woods made his TV debut at age 11 in the PNC Championship, the tournament that pairs major champions with a family member. He has grown and matured since then. He won his first big golf tournament last week and the 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is getting plenty of attention.

