AP PHOTOS: Tiger’s son, Charlie Woods, in the spotlight

Charlie Woods made his TV debut at age 11 in the PNC Championship, the tournament that pairs major champions with…

Charlie Woods made his TV debut at age 11 in the PNC Championship, the tournament that pairs major champions with a family member. He has grown and matured since then. He won his first big golf tournament last week and the 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is getting plenty of attention.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.