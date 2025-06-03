AP PHOTOS: Tiger’s son, Charlie Woods, in the spotlight

Charlie Woods made his TV debut at age 11 in the PNC Championship, the tournament that pairs major champions with a family member. He has grown and matured since then. He won his first big golf tournament last week and the 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is getting plenty of attention.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
