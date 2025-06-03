AP PHOTOS: Cricket’s Indian Premier League crowns Royal Challengers Bengaluru as champions

The 10-week, 73-game Indian Premier League has come to an end. The world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket franchise tournament saw Royal…

The 10-week, 73-game Indian Premier League has come to an end. The world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket franchise tournament saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch its first title with a six-wicket win over the Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

The sold-out final was at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a capacity of 132,000.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

