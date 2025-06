American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals Results

Sunday At Virginia Motorsports Park Dinwiddie, Va. Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Doug…

Sunday

At Virginia Motorsports Park

Dinwiddie, Va.

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Tony Stewart; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Steve Torrence; 7. Dan Mercier; 8. Antron Brown; 9. Shawn Reed; 10. Brittany Force; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Smax Smith.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock; 2. Jack Beckman; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Daniel Wilkerson; 5. Hunter Green; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Bob Tasca III; 9. Chad Green; 10. Spencer Hyde; 11. Matt Hagan; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Dave Richards; 14. Buddy Hull; 15. Alexis DeJoria; 16. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Richard Gadson; 4. Brayden Davis; 5. Matt Smith; 6. Steve Johnson; 7. Ryan Oehler; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Chase Van Sant; 11. Ron Tornow; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Jianna Evaristo; 14. Dystany Spurlock; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. John Hall.

Round-by-Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Justin Ashley, 3.934, 315.93 def. Doug Foley, 3.999, 259.71; Shawn Langdon, 3.905, 322.11 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.070, 293.09; Dan Mercier, 3.951, 304.12 def. Shawn Reed, 3.934, 321.19; Tony Stewart, 3.872, 318.99 def. Brittany Force, 3.938, 319.14; Clay Millican, 4.155, 224.92 def. Smax Smith, Foul – Red Light; Steve Torrence, 3.920, 321.12 def. Josh Hart, 4.041, 304.94; Doug Kalitta, 3.877, 326.87 def. Antron Brown, 3.933, 302.41.

Quarterfinals

Ashley, 3.925, 317.64 def. Torrence, 4.568, 175.96; Langdon, 3.952, 319.52 def. Mercier, 12.443, 55.03; Kalitta, 3.882, 326.00 def. Millican, 4.014, 276.46; Stewart, 11.465, 68.75 was unopposed.

Semifinals

Langdon, 6.350, 108.73 def. Stewart, Foul – Red Light; Ashley, 4.422, 266.69 def. Kalitta, 5.856, 143.76.

Final

Langdon, 3.940, 319.67 def. Ashley, 4.167, 227.92.

Funny Car

First Round

Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.062, 319.67 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.157, 305.36; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 4.115, 307.86 def. Buddy Hull, Dodge Charger, 4.171, 294.56; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 4.009, 319.82 def. Jim Campbell, Mustang, 5.317, 144.94; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.996, 323.66 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.127, 298.27; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.032, 321.81 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.047, 317.57; Hunter Green, Charger, 4.064, 295.08 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.088, 321.12; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.055, 319.14 def. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.073, 309.06; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.050, 304.74 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 4.660, 179.80.

Quarterfinals

Todd, 4.075, 313.66 def. H. Green, 4.151, 296.18; Prock, No Time Recorded def. Tasca III, DQ’ed CL; Beckman, 4.334, 236.26 def. Lee, 10.268, 69.38; Wilkerson, 4.063, 316.45 def. Capps, 10.668, 63.91.

Semifinals

Prock, 4.115, 310.77 def. Todd, 5.342, 211.76; Beckman, 4.113, 315.64 def. Wilkerson, 6.677, 145.64.

Final

Prock, 4.061, 318.02 def. Beckman, 4.071, 305.42.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

First Round

Ryan Oehler, 6.911, 196.07 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.945, 192.41; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.853, 196.30 def. Dystany Spurlock, Buell, 6.990, 192.17; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.857, 197.77 def. Hector Arana Jr, 6.897, 194.86; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.880, 194.38 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.993, 193.90; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.790, 199.14 def. Ron Tornow, 6.925, 196.50; Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 9.639, 84.38 def. John Hall, Broke; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.791, 199.20 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.835, 197.91 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.929, 193.88.

Quarterfinals

Gadson, 6.887, 197.42 def. Bostick, 7.115, 191.08; Davis, 6.898, 195.73 def. Oehler, 6.962, 193.07; A. Smith, 6.818, 197.94 def. M. Smith, 6.850, 198.20; Herrera, 6.813, 199.73 def. Johnson, 6.936, 195.76.

Semifinals

A. Smith, 6.854, 197.19 def. Gadson, 6.879, 197.25; Herrera, 6.818, 199.11 def. Davis, 9.567, 90.82.

Final

Herrera, 6.826, 198.79 def. A. Smith, 6.853, 196.76.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Tony Stewart, 771; 2. Shawn Langdon, 740; 3. Justin Ashley, 630; 4. Doug Kalitta, 608; 5. Antron Brown, 591; 6. Brittany Force, 531; 7. Steve Torrence, 513; 8. Clay Millican, 445; 9. Josh Hart, 399; 10. Shawn Reed, 366.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 716; 2. Jack Beckman, 656; 3. Paul Lee, 617; 4. Ron Capps, 550; 5. Matt Hagan, 521; 6. J.R. Todd, 498; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 474; 8. Chad Green, 414; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 396; 10. Bob Tasca III, 392.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 546; 2. Matt Smith, 446; 3. Richard Gadson, 420; 4. Angie Smith, 299; 5. Chase Van Sant, 264; 6. Steve Johnson, 245; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 219; 8. Chris Bostick, 218; 9. John Hall, 206; 10. Brayden Davis, 203.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.