American midfielder Johnny Cardoso uncertain for CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Costa Rica

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — American midfielder Johnny Cardoso is uncertain for Sunday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Costa Rica because of an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old started friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland this month, didn’t dress for the Americans’ tournament opener against Trinidad and Tobago and made late-game substitute appearances in group stage games against Saudi Arabia on June 19 and Haiti last Sunday.

“We need to assess,” coach Mauricio Pochettino said Saturday. “Today, he didn’t participate with the team. He suffered a little issue in his ankle, and we’ll see tomorrow if he can be on the bench or not.”

The winner of Sunday’s game plays Canada or Guatemala on Wednesday in St. Louis.

