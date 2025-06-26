Alijah Martin headed to the Toronto Raptors and this time has his passport

NEW YORK (AP) — It takes more than just great basketball skills to play for the Toronto Raptors. It also…

NEW YORK (AP) — It takes more than just great basketball skills to play for the Toronto Raptors. It also takes a passport.

Alijah Martin learned that this spring and kept it in mind on NBA draft night.

The 6-foot-2 guard from national champion Florida, delayed in his first chance to work out for the Raptors when he forgot his necessary document, made sure he brought it to New York for the draft. Sure enough, he’s Toronto bound after he was taken with the No. 39 pick.

Martin had finished his five-year college career and was looking for his pro chance when the Raptors sent word they’d like him to come to Canada so they could take a look.

“I was going to the airport, because I was already on the road doing workouts, and I was just thinking like, `Oh, I can just show a picture, you know how you do with the ID,’” Martin said. “But I get there, try to check in and I tell her I left my passport and she goes, ‘0oh, that’s a bad thing.’”

Martin was able to rebook the flight for later the same day and get to Toronto.

He was a starter for two Final Four teams, having helped Florida Atlantic get there in 2023 before transferring to Florida for his final season. He averaged 14.4 points last season as the Gators went 36-4 and won their third national championship.

Now he’s on his way back to Toronto, and this time the passport is already packed.

“Just in case,” he said with a smile.

