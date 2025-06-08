Alex Bowman hits wall at Michigan as his rough stretch continues in NASCAR Cup Series

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Alex Bowman hit a wall with the front end of his No. 48 Chevrolet as part…

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Alex Bowman hit a wall with the front end of his No. 48 Chevrolet as part of a multi-car crash in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan on Sunday.

Bowman got out of the car on his own and walked to an ambulance that transported him to the infield for an evaluation, which he passed.

“That hurt a lot,” he said. “I’ve taken a lot of hits.”

Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Ford made contact with Cole Custer’s No. 41 Ford and Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet, leading to Bowman colliding with the wall on lap 67 of the 200-lap race.

Bowman, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, came to Michigan 12th in points and will drop in the standings after this latest setback.

He has finished 27th or worse in seven of his last nine starts and didn’t finish for a third time during the rough stretch.

Bowman was in the top 10 in five of the first six races this year, including a runner-up finish at Homestead-Miami in March. He earned his eighth career Cup Series victory last year at Chicago.

