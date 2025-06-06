AJ Singer’s 10th-inning single gives Oregon State 5-4 win over FSU after trailing by 3 in the ninth

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — AJ Singer’s 10th-inning single lifted Oregon State to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Florida State on…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — AJ Singer’s 10th-inning single lifted Oregon State to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Florida State on Friday in the opening game of the Corvallis Super Regional.

The Beavers (46-13-1) were down to their last strike in the ninth inning before Jacob Krieg’s two-run single tied it up at 4-4, capping a three-run rally. Earlier, Wilson Weber doubled leading off the ninth and later scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the 10th, Aiva Arquette led off with a double and took third on a single by Gavin Turley. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, still with nobody out, Arquette was forced out at home by the catcher for the first out. Singer then drove the first pitch into center field and Turley scored the winning run.

Myles Bailey’s go-ahead solo home run in the sixth cleared the bleachers and left the ballpark, giving the Seminoles a 2-1 lead. Florida State (41-15) added a run on a single by Max Williams in the seventh and another on Brody DeLamielleure’s two-out single in the eighth for a 4-1 lead.

Oregon State starter Dax Whitney struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings but left after throwing 97 pitches and allowing one run. He has 22 strikeouts over two NCAA Tournament starts.

Kellan Oakes (4-0) pitched the 10th inning and got the win.

Starter Joey Volini allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings for Florida State. John Abraham (4-1) took the loss.

Both teams had a runner thrown out at the plate in the early innings.

In the second inning, Oregon State shortstop Arquette threw out James Hankerson Jr. at the plate on a relay from center fielder Canon Reeder. Hankerson was trying to score from first on a double by Hunter Carns that scored Drew Faurot for the first run of the game.

In the third inning, Oregon State’s Tyce Peterson was thrown out at home by FSU shortstop Alex Lodise on a relay from left fielder Chase Williams. Peterson was trying to score from first on a double by Krieg.

