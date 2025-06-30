Aitana Bonmatí rejoins Spain squad after being hospitalized with viral meningitis

MADRID (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí rejoined Spain’s squad on Monday after being hospitalized with viral meningitis, giving the world champion…

MADRID (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí rejoined Spain’s squad on Monday after being hospitalized with viral meningitis, giving the world champion a boost three days before its opening match in the Women’s European Championship.

The Spanish Football Federation showed photos of Bonmatí arriving in Switzerland and meeting with coach Montse Tomé.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner was hospitalized after falling ill with a fever late Friday, putting her participation in the tournament in doubt.

Despite her return, it remained unclear when or if Bonmatí would be fit to play.

Spain’s first game is against Portugal on Thursday in Bern. It will also face Belgium and Italy in Group B at Euro 2025.

Spain won the 2023 World Cup for its first major women’s trophy. It also won the inaugural 2024 Women’s Nations League. It has never won the European Championship.

The 27-year-old Bonmatí has won the top individual award for women’s soccer for the past two years. The Barcelona player was key to Spain winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

