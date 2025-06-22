Live Radio
AHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

June 22, 2025, 12:50 AM

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

Conference Finals ( Best of 7)

Charlotte 4, Laval 0

Wednesday, May 28: Charlotte 4, Laval 1

Thursday, May 29: Charlotte 5, Laval 2

Sunday, June 1: Charlotte 5, Laval 1

Tuesday, June 3: Charlotte 3, Laval 2

Abbotsford 4, Texas 2

Thursday, May 29: Abbotsford 3, Texas 2, OT

Saturday, May 31: Abbotsford 1, Texas 0

Monday, June 2: Texas 5, Abbotsford 2

Wednesday, June 4: Abbotsford 5, Texas 4, 2OT

Friday, June 6: Texas 2, Abbotsford 1, OT

Sunday, June 8: Abbotsford 4, Texas 2

Calder Cup Finals Abbotsford 3,

Charlotte 2

Friday, June 13: Abbotsford 4, Charlotte 3, 2OT

Sunday, June 15: Charlotte 3, Abbotsford 2, OT

Tuesday, June 17: Abbotsford 6, Charlotte 1

Thursday, June 19: Abbotsford 3, Charlotte 2

Saturday, June 21: Charlotte 4, Abbotsford 3, OT

Monday, June 23: Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 25: Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

