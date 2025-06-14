AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Conference Finals ( Best of 7)
Charlotte 4, Laval 0
Wednesday, May 28: Charlotte 4, Laval 1
Thursday, May 29: Charlotte 5, Laval 2
Sunday, June 1: Charlotte 5, Laval 1
Tuesday, June 3: Charlotte 3, Laval 2
Abbotsford 4, Texas 2
Thursday, May 29: Abbotsford 3, Texas 2, OT
Saturday, May 31: Abbotsford 1, Texas 0
Monday, June 2: Texas 5, Abbotsford 2
Wednesday, June 4: Abbotsford 5, Texas 4, 2OT
Friday, June 6: Texas 2, Abbotsford 1, OT
Sunday, June 8: Abbotsford 4, Texas 2
Calder Cup Finals Abbotsford 1,
Charlotte 0
Friday, June 13: Abbotsford 4, Charlotte 3, 2OT
Sunday, June 15: Abbotsford at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 17: Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Thursday, June 19: Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
x-Saturday, June 21: Charlotte at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.
x-Monday, June 23: Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, June 25: Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
