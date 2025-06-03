AHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Conference Finals ( Best of 7)
Charlotte 4, Laval 0
Wednesday, May 28: Charlotte 4, Laval 1
Thursday, May 29: Charlotte 5, Laval 2
Sunday, June 1: Charlotte 5, Laval 1
Tuesday, June 3: Charlotte 3, Laval 2
Abbotsford 2, Texas 1
Thursday, May 29: Abbotsford 3, Texas 2, OT
Saturday, May 31: Abbotsford 1, Texas 0
Monday, June 2:Texas 5, Abbotsford 2
Wednesday, June 4: Abbotsford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 6: Abbotsford at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 8: Texas at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.
x-Monday, June 9: Texas at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
