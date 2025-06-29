Adrien Saddier claims 1st European tour title at Italian Open in 200th start

MONTE ARGENTARIO, Italy (AP) — Adrien Saddier claimed his first European tour title in his 200th start with a back-nine…

MONTE ARGENTARIO, Italy (AP) — Adrien Saddier claimed his first European tour title in his 200th start with a back-nine charge at the Italian Open on Sunday.

Saddier had a 4-under 66 to finish two strokes overall ahead of fellow Frenchman Martin Couvra (69), the third-round leader who looked headed for victory until Saddier produced five birdies over seven holes at the Argentario Golf Club on the Tuscan coast.

“It was a wait. It was a long time to finally have the trophy in my hands. But sometimes you have to work hard and go through dark moments,” Saddier said. “You have to appreciate the journey.”

Saddier and Couvra earned places in the British Open field at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next month.

Calum Hill of Scotland and Dan Bradbury of England finished tied for third, four strokes behind Saddier.

