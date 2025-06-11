Adam Scott at another US Open and headed for century mark in the majors

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Adam Scott is one year away from an impressive streak that the Australian considers to be…

The U.S. Open is his 96th consecutive major championship appearance dating to the 2001 British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

“It sounds like a lot to have won one,” Scott said with a laugh, referring to his lone major title in the 2013 Masters. “It would be twice as good if there was one more.”

Still, he realizes he is approaching a big milestone. The PGA Championship next year, assuming he qualifies or gets an invitation, will be his 100th career major. He could make it 100 in a row if he makes it to Shinnecock Hills for next year’s U.S. Open.

A streak like that requires eligibility and good health. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson only had eligibility in their favor. Woods played 46 straight majors until knee surgery after he won the 2008 U.S. Open. Mickelson played 61 in a row before he sat out the 2009 British Open as his wife was being treated for breast cancer.

The record is among the most untouchable in golf — Jack Nicklaus played 146 in a row from the 1962 U.S. Open through the 2008 U.S. Open.

“Probably whenever it ends, whether it’s 100 or more or less, I think it will be hard for guys to get to that number going forward,” Scott said. “I think it’s getting harder. And I think I have been a consistent player over a 25-year career. I could probably pick three troughs where my game was looking pretty ordinary and I fell outside the top 50 and I was really struggling. But over 25 years, I’d expect that of almost any player.”

Scott had a few close calls in the U.S. Open. He made it through 36-hole qualifying with one shot to spare in 2018.

He failed to make it through qualifying last year (he was first alternate) but became exempt at No. 61 in the world. Grayson Murray, who took his life in May 2024, was still ahead of him in the world ranking and the USGA went down one spot.

Scott said Mickelson and Rory McIlroy are among the few who never went through bad spells or serious injury “and we’re talking about two of the greatest of their generation.”

McIlroy’s streak was interrupted when he injured his left ankle and couldn’t play the 2015 British Open. Oakmont is his 39th consecutive major.

US Open prize money

For the first time since 2021, the U.S. Open is not increasing its prize money. It will be $21.5 million for the second straight year, with $4.3 million going to the winner.

It remains the biggest purse of the four majors. The Masters was $21 million this year, while the PGA Championship was at $19 million. The British Open hasn’t announced its total purse for next month at Royal Portrush. It was at $17 million last year.

The U.S. Open purse was $12.5 million in 2020 and 2021 before making a big leap to $17.5 million in 2022 at Brookline.

“I feel comfortable that we’ve been a leader in moving fast and bigger,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said Wednesday.

The Players Championship has a $25 million purse. The USGA and R&A get the bulk of their revenue from their Opens. They also use that money to invest back in the game, including the Women’s Opens and amateur events such as the Walker Cup and Curtis Cup that several of the top stars once played.

“But at the same time, we understand. We want to be relevant,” Whan said. “We know that this probably isn’t really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement. … It’s part of creating what we want to be the greatest championship in the game.”

Driver testing

Xander Schauffele couldn’t contain his laughter when he said both his drivers were tested this week and both passed the USGA limits of trampoline effect.

It was no joking matter for Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship when word got out that his driver didn’t pass the test from too much use. Turns out Scottie Scheffler’s driver didn’t pass for the same reason, and they had to get new drivers.

The results are supposed to be confidential. The post on McIlroy’s driver was published without any context — the random testing at every major, and the service being done for players (and equipment makers) who otherwise would be unaware when the faces of the drivers become too thin from constant strikes.

Whan said he felt stronger than ever to keep results private

“In terms of what happened at the PGA Championship, it made us more committed to not wanting to have this be the topic of the town,” Whan said “Because I think when you talked about a rules violation or somebody who’s playing with a hot driver, that gets so much more sensational than the reality.

“I can tell you as a rules body, if we had concern about this incredible advantage, we would change the degree in which we test,” he said “But we think the testing that we’re doing now is commensurate with the size of both the issue and the size of the reality of the issue.”

Rain and rocks

The Pittsburgh area had one of the wettest Mays in history, not ideal for a U.S. Open that would prefer Oakmont to be firm, fast and scary.

But it’s not just the golf course. It can turn into a sloppy mess outside the ropes, and for some of the lots the U.S. Open is using for parking.

That’s why Whan was quick to celebrate Thomas Construction, a local company that has supplied gravel to create paths in walkways and parking lots.

“He no longer has gravel — true story — and he’s only had one customer in the last 60 days — us,” Whan said. “Suffice it to say, he told us there’s more gravel here than in the quarry right now. And I apologize to all you (Oakmont) members. Good news is it’s outside of the rope lines.”

