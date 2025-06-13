Aces star A’ja Wilson in concussion protocol and out for Friday’s game against the Wings

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is in concussion protocol and will miss Friday night’s home…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is in concussion protocol and will miss Friday night’s home game against the Dallas Wings.

The three-time WNBA MVP was injured in Wednesday’s 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Wilson also could miss Sunday’s home game against Phoenix. The Aces then play at Minnesota on Tuesday before returning to Las Vegas to face Seattle on June 20 and open a four-game homestand.

The loss of Wilson deprives what would have been a marquee matchup between the reigning MVP and this year’s top WNBA draft pick in Dallas’ Paige Bueckers, who this week also returned from a concussion as well as an illness.

Wilson averages 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.

