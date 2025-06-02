Aaron Walton hits 3 of Arizona’s 6 homers and Wildcats drub Cal Poly to reach another super regional

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Aaron Walton hit three home runs and drove in six runs on Sunday night, leading Arizona…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Aaron Walton hit three home runs and drove in six runs on Sunday night, leading Arizona to a 14-0 win over Cal Poly and a berth in the super regionals.

Maddox Mihalakis added two home runs and drove in three runs. Tommy Splaine added a two-run homer and also drove in three runs for the Wildcats (42-18).

Walton was the second Arizona player to hit three home runs in a game in the regional. Mason White hit three out on Saturday against Utah Valley.

The Wildcats will play in the super regionals for the sixth time and are 4-1 in their previous appearances.

Walton got Arizona started with a two-run home run in a five-run first inning. In the second inning, he hit another two-run shot and Mihalakis added a solo homer to make it 8-0.

Walton added a third two-run shot that made it 10-0 in the sixth inning and Splaine went deep for two runs in the seventh. Mihalakis added a two-run shot in the eighth.

Four pitchers combined for the shutout. Starter Smith Bailey (3-3) went six innings and allowed four hits. Hunter Alberini, Julian Tonghini and Matthew Martinez pitched one inning each, allowing a total of two hits.

Cal Poly starter Ethan Marmie (4-4) pitched one batter into the second inning and was charged with six runs.

Nate Castellon had two hits for the Mustangs (43-19).

