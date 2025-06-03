3-time America’s Cup champion Peter Burling joins Luna Rossa ahead of 2027 regatta off Naples

MILAN (AP) — Three-time America’s Cup champion Peter Burling has joined Luna Rossa ahead of the 2027 regatta off Naples,…

MILAN (AP) — Three-time America’s Cup champion Peter Burling has joined Luna Rossa ahead of the 2027 regatta off Naples, the Italian team announced Friday.

Burling left Team New Zealand in April after nearly a decade in which he steered his home boats to three consecutive America’s Cup trophies.

Luna Rossa said Burling “is ready to contribute both in sailing performance and technical development as the team gears up for the next America’s Cup campaign.”

Barring a change in protocol concerning team changes, Burling likely won’t be able to be aboard Luna Rossa and will have to remain on shore.

Luna Rossa CEO Max Sirena praised Burling’s “exceptional sailing talent and his sportsmanship.”

“Even though his exact role has yet to be defined, he will certainly be part of the sailing team, reinforcing Luna Rossa’s core leadership group and contributing to key areas of our development program,” Sirena said.

Burling is a former Olympic sailing gold medalist and nine-time world champion. He became Team New Zealand helmsman in 2017 and at 26 steered the boat to a 7-1 victory over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda. That made him the youngest helmsman to win the America’s Cup.

Burling was skipper and helmsman when Team New Zealand successfully defended the America’s Cup in 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand, and 2024 in Barcelona.

“I’ve always loved racing against Luna Rossa and now to join this iconic team is a real honor,” Burling said. “The innovation and competitiveness they bring to the Cup has always inspired me. I’m grateful for the warm welcome and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside a world-class team, doing my part to help win Luna Rossa’s first America’s Cup.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.