3 Canadian national team players among the Whitecaps stricken by illness

Three Canadian national team players were among those who fell ill following the Vancouver Whitecaps’ appearance in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final last weekend in Mexico City.

The Whitecaps said a “significant number” of players and staff had a gastrointestinal illness. Three of them — Ali Ahmed, Sam Adekugbe and Jayden Nelson — were ill when they arrived at Canada’s training camp in Halifax ahead of Saturday’s Canadian Shield match against Ukraine, coach Jesse Marsch said Friday.

“They’re better now,” Marsch said. “They’re probably not ready for 90-minute performances.”

The trio practiced with the national team Friday in preparation for the match at Toronto’s BMO Field. Canada also plays Ivory Coast on Tuesday as it readies for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Marsch, who said it was his understanding that the players had food poisoning, questioned how it could happen two years in a row. Last year, Columbus Crew players fell ill while playing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final in Mexico against Pachuca.

“If I were the Vancouver Whitecaps, if I was the Columbus Crew, if I was MLS, I would be angry. I would be absolutely angry that this had been allowed to happen,” he said.

The Whitecaps were forced to cancel practice Wednesday and had a modified session for cleared players Thursday after both players and staff reported the gastrointestinal symptoms. It appeared many players had returned Friday.

“The health and well-being of our players and staff remain a top priority. Each player has been provided with an individualized program by the medical and performance staff to support their continued preparation and recovery,” the Whitecaps said in a statement.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster told reporters that about half of the 75 people who returned to Canada via charter following the game reported symptoms. The Whitecaps lost 5-0 to Liga MX team Cruz Azul in the tournament’s championship game Sunday night in Mexico City.

The Whitecaps were scheduled to play the Seattle Sounders in a Cascadia Cup rivalry match at BC Place on Sunday. Nine players were already going to be missing because of national team duty, including Ahmed, Adekugbe and Nelson.

Schuster said the Whitecaps have been in contact with the league about whether the team would have enough players for the game.

“If we have enough healthy and fit players available, we want to play it, of course,” Schuster said. “No one ever wants not to play a game if he thinks he has a group together that is ready to compete in this game.”

