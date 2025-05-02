Zhao thrashes 7-time champion O’Sullivan to reach world snooker final

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Zhao Xintong will look to become the first Chinese player to win the world snooker championship…

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Zhao Xintong will look to become the first Chinese player to win the world snooker championship after reaching the final by beating seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 17-7 on Friday.

Zhao is playing as an amateur in the tournament at the Crucible Theatre, having only just returned to competitive action following a 20-month ban for his role in the sport’s biggest match-fixing scandal.

Zhao, who won the prestigious UK Championship in 2021, was ranked No. 9 in the world when his suspension began after accepting charges of being a party to another player fixing two matches and betting on matches himself.

He has been free to play since his ban expired in September and, in January, secured a return to snooker’s main professional tour for next season.

Zhao came through four qualifying rounds and eased through to the semis, where he thrashed O’Sullivan, himself only just back playing after three months out dealing with mental health issues.

In the morning session on Friday, Zhao won all eight frames to move from 4-4 to 12-4 ahead.

The only other Chinese player to have reached the final of the worlds is Ding Junhui, who in 2016 to Mark Selby 18-14.

In the other semifinal, Judd Trump and Mark Williams were tied at 8-8.

