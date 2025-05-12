“You changed mindsets”: How cricket reacted to Kohli’s test retirement

Virat Kohli’s retirement from test cricket drew tributes from across the game for the India superstar, with former opponents, teammates…

Virat Kohli’s retirement from test cricket drew tributes from across the game for the India superstar, with former opponents, teammates and officials insisting his impact should be measured not just by his numbers but how he changed his country’s attitude toward the longer format.

Kohli brought a 14-year test career to a close on Monday.

Here’s some of the reaction to Kohli’s decision to step away from a format for which he remained a huge advocate amid the startling rise of Twenty20 cricket:

“Biggest brand of the modern cricket era who gave it all for cricket’s oldest format. Test cricket owes that debt to Virat Kohli” – former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar.

“Congratulations on a phenomenal test career, Virat Kohli. As captain, you didn’t just win matches — you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard. A true torchbearer of modern Indian test cricket” – former India allrounder Irfan Pathan.

“All the best on your test retirement, Virat Kohli. While the world celebrates your cricketing brilliance and records, what I admire most is your unwavering commitment to fitness and the sacrifices you’ve made behind the scenes” – former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya.

“Congrats to my biscotti Virat Kohli on an epic test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend! – former South Africa captain AB de Villiers.

“Congratulations Virat Kohli on a stellar test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment” – ICC chairman Jay Shah.

“Test cricket brought out the fighter in you and you gave it everything! You played the way greats do, with hunger in your heart, fire in your belly and pride in every stride. Proud of what you’ve done in whites. Go well King Kohli!” – former India batter Yuvraj Singh.

“Illustrious legacy. Inspiring intensity. Incredible icon. The former India captain gave it all to test cricket. Thank you for the memories in whites, Virat Kohli” — the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“Can’t believe you are done. You are a modern-day GIANT and were a fantastic ambassador for test match cricket in every way you played and captained. Thank you for the lasting memories you’ve given to everyone, and to me in particular. It’s something I will cherish for life. Go well, champ” – former India coach Ravi Shastri.

