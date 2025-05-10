Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez hits 3 homers against the A’s

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jasson Dominguez homered three times for the New York Yankees on Friday night against the…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jasson Dominguez homered three times for the New York Yankees on Friday night against the Athletics in by far the most prolific game of his career.

Dominguez came into the game with two homers on the season and eight in 191 career at-bats since making his debut in the majors in 2023.

He connected for a solo shot in the third inning against Osvaldo Bido, a solo shot against Hogan Harris in the seventh and then a grand slam in the eighth against Elvis Alvarado.

Dominguez also hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to give him seven RBIs on the night. At 22 years, 91 days old, he became the youngest player in Yankees history with a three-homer game.

Dominguez hit two of his homers batting left-handed and the one off Harris from the right side to become the fifth player this season with at least three homers in a game. Teammate Aaron Judge did it against Milwaukee on March 29, with Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez and St. Louis’ Ivan Herrera also hitting three in a game.

Eugenio Suarez had a four-homer game for Arizona against Atlanta on April 26.

