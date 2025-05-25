Yankees navigate thin air of Coors Field to take 2 of 3 in series against reeling Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were walking a thin line in the thin air at…

They figured it out, though.

Starter Will Warren struggled early before settling in and closer Luke Weaver couldn’t find his command late before turning it around as the Yankees held on for a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies in a game delayed 1 hour, 46 minutes by rain.

By taking two of three, the Yankees have won six straight series. They also kept the Rockies from winning their first series of the season — they’re 0-17.

“Just a good one to get and get out of here,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “and get on to California with another series win.”

It didn’t exactly start on the right note for the Yankees as Warren gave up two runs in the opening frame. Shortstop Anthony Volpe saved a run when he made a nifty throw from a knee to get out Michael Toglia at first base, a decision made in a video review.

“I was pumped about that big play there,” Warren said.

Warren didn’t allow another hit over three innings. For that, he credits just sticking to the plan even if his pitches weren’t moving in the elevation like they customarily do.

“It was more about just finishing the pitch, making sure you didn’t leave anything spinning over the plate,” explained Warren, who’s allowed three earned runs or less in nine of his 11 starts. “Stay convicted.”

Judge broke a tie game with an RBI double in the fifth — just before a downpour led to the game being interrupted.

Warren kept warm during the delay by throwing pitches. He campaigned to return to the mound, but the break proved too long. It was turned over to the bullpen.

Closer Luke Weaver couldn’t find his command and allowed a leadoff homer in the ninth to Mickey Moniak that made it 5-4. Then, he surrendered a pair of singles to make things interesting.

“He’s probably, stuff-wise, impacted the most by this air,” Boone said. “Really takes away from from his unique fastball. But he just kind of figured it out.”

He leaned on his changeup to get Ezequiel Tovar to fly out and then Hunter Goodman to hit a slow roller back to him to end the game.

“Just kept making pitches,” said Boone, whose team opens a three-game series in Anaheim, California, against the Angels on Monday. “A great job there with Goodman. Just really good execution.”

The belt

Backup catcher J.C. Escarra was the recipient of the team’s championship belt that recognizes the player of the game after his first three-hit performance. Escarra had an RBI double in the second and a run-scoring single in the eighth.

He doesn’t take this for granted after what it took to get to the big leagues. His winding road included a stint as a ride-share driver.

“Everything from now on just means more. I’m really appreciating the stuff that’s happening in my life,” Escarra said. “To get in there and help this team in some way get that series win means a lot.”

Tough stretch

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (1-9) allowed four runs over 4 1/3 innings in losing a major league- leading ninth game this season.

“I feel very good,” Senzatela explained. “My curveball was there. My changeup was really well. We executed a lot of pitches, and have bad luck and a couple hits.”

