Witt and India each drive in 2 runs as the Royals beat the Astros 7-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. and Jonathan India each drove in two runs to help Michael Wacha and the…

HOUSTON (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. and Jonathan India each drove in two runs to help Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night.

Michael Massey homered as Kansas City improved to 8-2 in its last 10 games. India finished with three hits, and Witt, Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Isbel each had two.

Wacha (3-4) allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Carlos Estévez got three outs for his 12th save.

Massey sparked Kansas City’s four-run second with a leadoff drive against rookie Ryan Gusto (3-2) for his second homer. India hit a two-out RBI single and scored on Witt’s first triple of the season. Pasquantino added a run-scoring single.

The Royals added three more in the third. Drew Waters and India each hit an RBI single, and Witt drove in Waters with a sacrifice fly.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.