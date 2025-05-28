Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry to miss 5-6 months after hip surgery

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry is expected to miss five to six months after having hip…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry is expected to miss five to six months after having hip surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

The timetable for Lowry’s recovery will lead him to miss at least the first month of the 2025-26 regular season. The Jets did not reveal the reason why Lowry required surgery, which took place on Tuesday, and came 10 days after the regular-season Presidents’ Trophy winners were eliminated by Dallas in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.

From St. Louis, Lowry had four goals in 13 postseason games for the Jets, including one in double overtime in a first-round clinching 4-3 win in Game 7 over the Blues.

The 32-year-old Lowry has played his entire 11-year NHL career with Winnipeg, and will be entering the final season of his five-year contract.

