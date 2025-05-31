Wilson leads Las Vegas against Seattle after 35-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (3-2, 1-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-3, 3-2 Western Conference) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (3-2, 1-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-3, 3-2 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Seattle Storm after A’ja Wilson’s 35-point outing in the Aces’ 96-81 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seattle went 13-7 in Western Conference play and 14-6 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Storm averaged 20.7 assists per game on 31.1 made field goals last season.

Las Vegas went 27-13 overall last season while going 12-8 in Western Conference play. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 28.2 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

