Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Minnesota
|31
|25
|.554
|+1
|Cleveland
|30
|26
|.536
|—
|Seattle
|30
|26
|.536
|—
|Kansas City
|30
|28
|.517
|1
|Tampa Bay
|29
|28
|.509
|1½
|Toronto
|29
|28
|.509
|1½
|Texas
|28
|30
|.483
|3
|Boston
|28
|31
|.475
|3½
|Los Angeles
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|Athletics
|23
|35
|.397
|8
|Baltimore
|20
|36
|.357
|10
|Chicago
|18
|39
|.316
|12½
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 11, Athletics 7
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 11, St. Louis 1
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 12, Seattle 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Athletics at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Fedde 3-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 4-4) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-0) at Baltimore (Morton 1-7), 1:35 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 4-5) at Toronto (Gausman 5-4), 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-6) at Cleveland (Williams 4-3), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 5-2), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-4) at Houston (Brown 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|35
|22
|.614
|+3
|San Diego
|32
|23
|.582
|+1
|San Francisco
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|St. Louis
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Milwaukee
|30
|28
|.517
|2½
|Cincinnati
|29
|30
|.492
|4
|Arizona
|27
|30
|.474
|5
|Washington
|27
|30
|.474
|5
|Atlanta
|26
|30
|.464
|5½
|Miami
|22
|33
|.400
|9
|Pittsburgh
|21
|37
|.362
|11½
|Colorado
|9
|48
|.158
|23
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2
San Francisco 2, Miami 0
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 11, St. Louis 1
San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 9, Arizona 7
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Fedde 3-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 4-4) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Palmquist 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-3), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 2-1) at Miami (Weathers 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Parker 4-4) at Arizona (Burnes 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
