Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 31 25 .554 +1 Cleveland 30 26 .536 — Seattle 30 26 .536 — Kansas City 30 28 .517 1 Tampa Bay 29 28 .509 1½ Toronto 29 28 .509 1½ Texas 28 30 .483 3 Boston 28 31 .475 3½ Los Angeles 26 30 .464 4 Athletics 23 35 .397 8 Baltimore 20 36 .357 10 Chicago 18 39 .316 12½

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 11, Athletics 7

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 11, St. Louis 1

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 12, Seattle 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Athletics at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Fedde 3-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 4-4) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Houser 1-0) at Baltimore (Morton 1-7), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-5) at Toronto (Gausman 5-4), 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-6) at Cleveland (Williams 4-3), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-4) at Houston (Brown 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 35 22 .614 +3 San Diego 32 23 .582 +1 San Francisco 32 25 .561 — St. Louis 32 25 .561 — Milwaukee 30 28 .517 2½ Cincinnati 29 30 .492 4 Arizona 27 30 .474 5 Washington 27 30 .474 5 Atlanta 26 30 .464 5½ Miami 22 33 .400 9 Pittsburgh 21 37 .362 11½ Colorado 9 48 .158 23

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2

San Francisco 2, Miami 0

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 11, St. Louis 1

San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 9, Arizona 7

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Fedde 3-4) at Texas (deGrom 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 4-4) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Palmquist 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-3), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 2-1) at Miami (Weathers 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-4) at Arizona (Burnes 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 3-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

