Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 31 25 .554 +1 Houston 31 26 .544 — Cleveland…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 31 25 .554 +1 Houston 31 26 .544 — Cleveland 30 26 .536 — Kansas City 30 28 .517 1 Tampa Bay 29 28 .509 1½ Toronto 29 28 .509 1½ Texas 28 30 .483 3 Boston 28 31 .475 3½ Los Angeles 26 30 .464 4 Athletics 23 35 .397 8 Baltimore 20 36 .357 10 Chicago 18 39 .316 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 12, Athletics 0

Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3

Washington 9, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 11, Athletics 7

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 11, St. Louis 1

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 12, Seattle 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Athletics (Hoglund 1-2) at Toronto (Fisher 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-5), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 5-1) at Texas (Corbin 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 4-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 2-6) at Cleveland (Cecconi 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 4-5) at Houston (Gordon 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Seattle (Miller 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Athletics at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 35 22 .614 +3 San Diego 32 23 .582 +1 San Francisco 32 25 .561 — St. Louis 32 25 .561 — Milwaukee 30 28 .517 2½ Cincinnati 29 29 .500 3½ Arizona 27 30 .474 5 Washington 27 30 .474 5 Atlanta 26 30 .464 5½ Miami 22 33 .400 9 Pittsburgh 21 37 .362 11½ Colorado 9 48 .158 23

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3, 2nd game

Washington 9, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2

San Francisco 2, Miami 0

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 11, St. Louis 1

San Diego 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 9, Arizona 7

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Pomeranz 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-0), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 5-1) at Texas (Corbin 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Buehler 4-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-9) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 7-0) at Miami (Cabrera 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 3-3) at San Diego (Cease 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 1-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 5:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.