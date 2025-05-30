Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 30 25 .545 +½ Minnesota 30 25 .545 +½ Houston…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 30 25 .545 +½ Minnesota 30 25 .545 +½ Houston 30 26 .536 — Kansas City 30 27 .526 ½ Tampa Bay 29 27 .518 1 Toronto 28 28 .500 2 Texas 27 30 .474 3½ Boston 27 31 .466 4 Los Angeles 25 30 .455 4½ Athletics 23 34 .404 7½ Baltimore 19 36 .345 10½ Chicago 18 38 .321 12

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Detroit 4, San Francisco 3

Milwaukee 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Houston 5, Athletics 3

St. Louis 6, Baltimore 4

Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2

Toronto 2, Texas 0

Washington 9, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 1, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 12, Athletics 0

Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3

Washington 9, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-5) at Baltimore (Eflin 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 5-3) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 3-5) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Texas (Leiter 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-5) at Houston (Valdez 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 0-1) at Seattle (Woo 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Athletics at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 34 22 .607 +2 San Diego 31 23 .574 — St. Louis 32 24 .571 — San Francisco 31 25 .554 1 Milwaukee 29 28 .509 3½ Cincinnati 28 29 .491 4½ Arizona 27 29 .482 5 Atlanta 26 29 .473 5½ Washington 26 30 .464 6 Miami 22 32 .407 9 Pittsburgh 21 36 .368 11½ Colorado 9 47 .161 23

Wednesday’s Games

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3, 2nd game

Washington 9, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Hall 1-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 0-1) at Miami (Quantrill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Giolito 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Texas (Leiter 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-6) at San Diego (Pivetta 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 4-1) at Arizona (Kelly 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

