Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 30 25 .545 — Houston 30 25 .545 — Minnesota…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 30 25 .545 — Houston 30 25 .545 — Minnesota 30 25 .545 — Kansas City 30 27 .526 1 Tampa Bay 28 27 .509 2 Toronto 27 28 .491 3 Texas 27 30 .474 4 Boston 27 31 .466 4½ Los Angeles 25 30 .455 5 Athletics 23 33 .411 7½ Baltimore 19 36 .345 11 Chicago 18 38 .321 12½

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 5

Minnesota 4, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 7, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 5, Boston 1, 10 innings

Texas 2, Toronto 0

Houston 11, Athletics 1

Seattle 9, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Detroit 4, San Francisco 3

Milwaukee 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Mets 4

Houston 5, Athletics 3

St. Louis 6, Baltimore 4

Kansas City 3, Cincinnati 2

Toronto 2, Texas 0

Washington 9, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 1, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Athletics (Lopez 0-2) at Toronto (Berríos 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 4-3) at Houston (Gusto 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-5) at Seattle (Hancock 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 34 22 .607 +2 San Diego 31 23 .574 — St. Louis 32 24 .571 — San Francisco 31 25 .554 1 Milwaukee 29 28 .509 3½ Cincinnati 28 29 .491 4½ Arizona 27 29 .482 5 Atlanta 25 28 .472 5½ Washington 25 30 .455 6½ Miami 22 32 .407 9 Pittsburgh 21 36 .368 11½ Colorado 9 47 .161 23

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0

St. Louis 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings

Seattle 9, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 9, Arizona 6

San Diego 8, Miami 6

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Arizona 1

Miami 10, San Diego 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Colorado 1

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 3-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Sale 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-1), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

