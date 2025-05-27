Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|29
|24
|.547
|+1
|Minnesota
|29
|24
|.547
|+1
|Houston
|28
|25
|.528
|—
|Kansas City
|29
|26
|.527
|—
|Tampa Bay
|27
|26
|.509
|1
|Toronto
|26
|27
|.491
|2
|Boston
|27
|29
|.482
|2½
|Texas
|26
|29
|.473
|3
|Los Angeles
|25
|28
|.472
|3
|Athletics
|23
|31
|.426
|5½
|Baltimore
|19
|34
|.358
|9
|Chicago
|17
|37
|.315
|11½
___
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Cleveland 0
Baltimore 5, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 0
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 5, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Colorado 4
Athletics 5, Philadelphia 4
Miami 3, L.A. Angels 0
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 3, Boston 2
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 2
Toronto 2, Texas 1
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (May 2-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 4-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 4-3), 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-6), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Milwaukee (Civale 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 2-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 4-4) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 6-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.
Washington (Parker 4-3) at Seattle (Evans 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|33
|21
|.611
|+2
|San Diego
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|San Francisco
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|St. Louis
|30
|24
|.556
|1
|Arizona
|27
|27
|.500
|4
|Cincinnati
|27
|28
|.491
|4½
|Milwaukee
|27
|28
|.491
|4½
|Atlanta
|25
|27
|.481
|5
|Washington
|24
|29
|.453
|6½
|Miami
|21
|31
|.404
|9
|Pittsburgh
|19
|36
|.345
|12½
|Colorado
|9
|45
|.167
|22
___
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5
Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 8
St. Louis 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Colorado 4
Athletics 5, Philadelphia 4
Miami 3, L.A. Angels 0
San Diego 5, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 3, Boston 2
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 4, Miami 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (May 2-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 4-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 4-3), 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-6), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 0-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 3-0), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Milwaukee (Civale 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-7) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 3-4) at San Diego (Kolek 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Burrows 0-1) at Arizona (Burnes 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Parker 4-3) at Seattle (Evans 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
