Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 29 24 .547 +1 Minnesota 29 24 .547 +1 Houston 28 25 .528 — Kansas City 29 26 .527 — Tampa Bay 27 26 .509 1 Toronto 26 27 .491 2 Boston 27 29 .482 2½ Texas 26 29 .473 3 Los Angeles 25 28 .472 3 Athletics 23 31 .426 5½ Baltimore 19 34 .358 9 Chicago 17 37 .315 11½

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 5, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Colorado 4

Athletics 5, Philadelphia 4

Miami 3, L.A. Angels 0

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 3, Boston 2

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 2

Toronto 2, Texas 1

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (May 2-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-6), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Milwaukee (Civale 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-4) at Houston (Brown 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 6-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-3) at Seattle (Evans 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 33 21 .611 +2 San Diego 30 22 .577 — San Francisco 31 23 .574 — St. Louis 30 24 .556 1 Arizona 27 27 .500 4 Cincinnati 27 28 .491 4½ Milwaukee 27 28 .491 4½ Atlanta 25 27 .481 5 Washington 24 29 .453 6½ Miami 21 31 .404 9 Pittsburgh 19 36 .345 12½ Colorado 9 45 .167 22

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 8

St. Louis 4, Arizona 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Colorado 4

Athletics 5, Philadelphia 4

Miami 3, L.A. Angels 0

San Diego 5, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 3, Boston 2

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 4, Miami 3, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (May 2-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 4-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-4) at Detroit (Flaherty 2-6), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 0-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 3-0), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Milwaukee (Civale 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-7) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 3-4) at San Diego (Kolek 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Burrows 0-1) at Arizona (Burnes 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Parker 4-3) at Seattle (Evans 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

