Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|29
|22
|.569
|+2
|Minnesota
|29
|22
|.569
|+2
|Kansas City
|28
|25
|.528
|—
|Houston
|27
|25
|.519
|½
|Boston
|27
|27
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|25
|25
|.500
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|25
|26
|.490
|2
|Toronto
|25
|26
|.490
|2
|Texas
|25
|28
|.472
|3
|Athletics
|22
|30
|.423
|5½
|Baltimore
|17
|34
|.333
|10
|Chicago
|17
|35
|.327
|10½
___
Friday’s Games
Boston 19, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 1
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1
Seattle 5, Houston 3
Colorado 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4
Philadelphia 4, Athletics 3
Baltimore at Boston, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Boston 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 13, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Texas 5
Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-2), 11:35 a.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-5) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 5-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at Houston (Gordon 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-8), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-0) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 2-5), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|31
|21
|.596
|+2
|San Francisco
|30
|22
|.577
|+1
|San Diego
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|St. Louis
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|Arizona
|26
|26
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|26
|27
|.491
|3½
|Atlanta
|25
|26
|.490
|3½
|Milwaukee
|25
|28
|.472
|4½
|Washington
|24
|28
|.462
|5
|Miami
|19
|30
|.388
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|19
|34
|.358
|10½
|Colorado
|9
|43
|.173
|20
___
Friday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Washington 0
San Diego 2, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati 6
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Arizona 3
Colorado 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, N.Y. Mets 5, 13 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4
Philadelphia 4, Athletics 3
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Arizona 5
Washington 3, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 7, San Diego 1
N.Y. Yankees 13, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 4
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Henderson 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 3-3), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 6-0) at Washington (Soroka 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-4), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 7-3) at St. Louis (Gray 5-1), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-8), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-0) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 2-5), 4:07 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-3) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
