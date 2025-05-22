Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Minnesota
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Kansas City
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Houston
|26
|24
|.520
|1½
|Toronto
|25
|24
|.510
|2
|Boston
|25
|26
|.490
|3
|Texas
|25
|26
|.490
|3
|Los Angeles
|24
|25
|.490
|3
|Tampa Bay
|23
|26
|.469
|4
|Athletics
|22
|29
|.431
|6
|Baltimore
|16
|32
|.333
|10½
|Chicago
|15
|35
|.300
|12½
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Houston 4
Detroit 5, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5, 1st game
Baltimore 8, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Kansas City 8, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 1
Toronto 14, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 10, Athletics 5
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Toronto 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Athletics 5
Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Houston 9, Seattle 2
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Povich 1-3) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Lauer 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Morton 0-7) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1) at Detroit (Jobe 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Mahle 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 1-1) at Minnesota (López 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Houston (Gusto 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-3), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|30
|20
|.600
|+2
|San Francisco
|29
|21
|.580
|+1
|San Diego
|27
|21
|.563
|—
|St. Louis
|27
|23
|.540
|1
|Arizona
|26
|24
|.520
|2
|Cincinnati
|25
|26
|.490
|3½
|Milwaukee
|25
|26
|.490
|3½
|Atlanta
|24
|25
|.490
|3½
|Washington
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Miami
|19
|29
|.396
|8
|Pittsburgh
|17
|34
|.333
|11½
|Colorado
|8
|42
|.160
|20
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Detroit 5, St. Louis 1
Baltimore 8, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
Kansas City 8, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 1
Toronto 14, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 7, San Diego 6, 11 innings
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 8, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 4-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 2-3) at Washington (Gore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 5-2) at Atlanta (Sale 2-3), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4), 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1) at Athletics (Springs 5-3), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
