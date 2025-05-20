Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 26 21 .553 +½ Kansas City 27 22 .551 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 26 21 .553 +½ Kansas City 27 22 .551 +½ Cleveland 25 21 .543 — Houston 25 23 .521 1 Texas 25 24 .510 1½ Boston 25 25 .500 2 Toronto 23 24 .489 2½ Athletics 22 26 .458 4 Tampa Bay 22 26 .458 4 Los Angeles 21 25 .457 4 Baltimore 15 32 .319 10½ Chicago 15 34 .306 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 11, Detroit 4

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Angels 4, Athletics 3

Cleveland at Minnesota, sus.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 3, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 2

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Chicago White Sox 1, Seattle 0

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, sus., 1st game

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Sugano 4-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hurter 1-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-2), 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Evans 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 3-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-2), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4) at Boston (Crochet 4-3), 6:45 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 3-3) at Toronto (Gausman 3-4), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-5) at Athletics (Sears 4-3), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 29 20 .592 +½ San Diego 27 19 .587 — San Francisco 28 20 .583 — St. Louis 27 22 .551 1½ Arizona 26 22 .542 2 Cincinnati 25 25 .500 4 Atlanta 24 24 .500 4 Milwaukee 24 25 .490 4½ Washington 22 27 .449 6½ Miami 19 28 .404 8½ Pittsburgh 16 33 .327 12½ Colorado 8 40 .167 20

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 11, Detroit 4

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Arizona 9, L.A. Dodgers 5

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Miami 1

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 3, San Diego 0

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Singer 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 4-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 2-0) at Miami (Meyer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hurter 1-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-2), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 3-2) at Washington (Williams 2-5), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4) at Boston (Crochet 4-3), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 3-3) at Toronto (Gausman 3-4), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-3) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Burnes 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.