Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Minnesota
|26
|21
|.553
|+½
|Kansas City
|27
|22
|.551
|+½
|Cleveland
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Houston
|25
|23
|.521
|1
|Texas
|25
|24
|.510
|1½
|Boston
|25
|25
|.500
|2
|Toronto
|23
|24
|.489
|2½
|Athletics
|22
|26
|.458
|4
|Tampa Bay
|22
|26
|.458
|4
|Los Angeles
|21
|25
|.457
|4
|Baltimore
|15
|32
|.319
|10½
|Chicago
|15
|34
|.306
|11½
___
Monday’s Games
Boston 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 11, Detroit 4
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Angels 4, Athletics 3
Cleveland at Minnesota, sus.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 3, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 2
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 2
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
Chicago White Sox 1, Seattle 0
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 2
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, sus., 1st game
Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Sugano 4-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hurter 1-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-2), 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Evans 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 3-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-2), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4) at Boston (Crochet 4-3), 6:45 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Yarbrough 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 3-3) at Toronto (Gausman 3-4), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 3-5) at Athletics (Sears 4-3), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|29
|20
|.592
|+½
|San Diego
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|San Francisco
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|St. Louis
|27
|22
|.551
|1½
|Arizona
|26
|22
|.542
|2
|Cincinnati
|25
|25
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|24
|24
|.500
|4
|Milwaukee
|24
|25
|.490
|4½
|Washington
|22
|27
|.449
|6½
|Miami
|19
|28
|.404
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|33
|.327
|12½
|Colorado
|8
|40
|.167
|20
___
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 11, Detroit 4
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1
Arizona 9, L.A. Dodgers 5
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 5, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 14, Miami 1
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 3, San Diego 0
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Singer 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-3), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 4-3) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 2-0) at Miami (Meyer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hurter 1-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 4-2), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 3-2) at Washington (Williams 2-5), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4) at Boston (Crochet 4-3), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 3-3) at Toronto (Gausman 3-4), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 1-3) at Colorado (Palmquist 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Burnes 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.