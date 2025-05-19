Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Minnesota
|26
|21
|.553
|+½
|Cleveland
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Kansas City
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Houston
|24
|22
|.522
|1
|Texas
|25
|23
|.521
|1
|Boston
|23
|25
|.479
|3
|Toronto
|22
|24
|.478
|3
|Athletics
|22
|25
|.468
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|21
|25
|.457
|4
|Los Angeles
|20
|25
|.444
|4½
|Baltimore
|15
|30
|.333
|9½
|Chicago
|14
|33
|.298
|11½
___
Sunday’s Games
Houston 4, Texas 3
Atlanta 10, Boston 4
Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 10, Baltimore 4
Detroit 3, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 3, Athletics 2
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-2) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 6:45 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 4-3) at Milwaukee (Henderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-3), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-4) at San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-5) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-1), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|28
|18
|.609
|+½
|San Diego
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|San Francisco
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|St. Louis
|26
|21
|.553
|2
|Arizona
|25
|22
|.532
|3
|Atlanta
|24
|23
|.511
|4
|Cincinnati
|24
|24
|.500
|4½
|Milwaukee
|22
|25
|.468
|6
|Washington
|21
|27
|.438
|7½
|Miami
|18
|27
|.400
|9
|Pittsburgh
|15
|32
|.319
|13
|Colorado
|8
|38
|.174
|19½
___
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 10, Boston 4
Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 10, Baltimore 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 3, Athletics 2
Arizona 1, Colorado 0
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-3) at Miami (Weathers 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Parker 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-2) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 4-3) at Milwaukee (Henderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-3), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-7), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-4) at San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.