Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 26 21 .553 +½ Cleveland 25 21 .543 — Kansas City 26 22 .542 — Houston 24 22 .522 1 Texas 25 23 .521 1 Boston 23 25 .479 3 Toronto 22 24 .478 3 Athletics 22 25 .468 3½ Tampa Bay 21 25 .457 4 Los Angeles 20 25 .444 4½ Baltimore 15 30 .333 9½ Chicago 14 33 .298 11½

Sunday’s Games

Houston 4, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-2) at Boston (Buehler 4-1), 6:45 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 4-3) at Milwaukee (Henderson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 3-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at St. Louis (Fedde 3-3), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-4) at San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-5) at Athletics (Hoglund 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Philadelphia 28 18 .609 +½ San Diego 27 18 .600 — San Francisco 28 19 .596 — St. Louis 26 21 .553 2 Arizona 25 22 .532 3 Atlanta 24 23 .511 4 Cincinnati 24 24 .500 4½ Milwaukee 22 25 .468 6 Washington 21 27 .438 7½ Miami 18 27 .400 9 Pittsburgh 15 32 .319 13 Colorado 8 38 .174 19½

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 1, Colorado 0

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-3) at Miami (Weathers 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Parker 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

