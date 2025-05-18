Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 26 21 .553 +½ Cleveland 25 21 .543 — Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Minnesota 26 21 .553 +½ Cleveland 25 21 .543 — Kansas City 26 22 .542 — Houston 24 22 .522 1 Texas 25 23 .521 1 Boston 23 25 .479 3 Athletics 22 24 .478 3 Toronto 22 24 .478 3 Tampa Bay 21 25 .457 4 Los Angeles 19 25 .432 5 Baltimore 15 30 .333 9½ Chicago 14 32 .304 11

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Washington 10, Baltimore 6

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Texas 5, Houston 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 0

Boston 7, Atlanta 6

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

San Francisco 1, Athletics 0, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 11, L.A. Dodgers 9

Sunday’s Games

Houston 4, Texas 3

Atlanta 10, Boston 4

Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 10, Baltimore 4

Detroit 3, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Boston (Dobbins 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-5) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 4-1), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-2) at San Francisco (Ray 6-0), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4) at Athletics (Ginn 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 27 17 .614 +1 Philadelphia 28 18 .609 +1 San Francisco 27 19 .587 — St. Louis 26 21 .553 1½ Arizona 24 22 .522 3 Atlanta 24 23 .511 3½ Cincinnati 24 24 .500 4 Milwaukee 22 25 .468 5½ Washington 21 27 .438 7 Miami 18 27 .400 8½ Pittsburgh 15 32 .319 12½ Colorado 8 37 .178 18½

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 14, Arizona 12

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Boston (Dobbins 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-5) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 4-1), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-6), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-2) at San Francisco (Ray 6-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

