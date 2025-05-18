Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Minnesota
|26
|21
|.553
|+½
|Cleveland
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Kansas City
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Houston
|24
|22
|.522
|1
|Texas
|25
|23
|.521
|1
|Boston
|23
|25
|.479
|3
|Athletics
|22
|24
|.478
|3
|Toronto
|22
|24
|.478
|3
|Tampa Bay
|21
|25
|.457
|4
|Los Angeles
|19
|25
|.432
|5
|Baltimore
|15
|30
|.333
|9½
|Chicago
|14
|32
|.304
|11
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Washington 10, Baltimore 6
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0
Texas 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 0
Boston 7, Atlanta 6
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
San Francisco 1, Athletics 0, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 11, L.A. Dodgers 9
Sunday’s Games
Houston 4, Texas 3
Atlanta 10, Boston 4
Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 10, Baltimore 4
Detroit 3, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Boston (Dobbins 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-5) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 4-1), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-2) at San Francisco (Ray 6-0), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 2-4) at Athletics (Ginn 1-1), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|27
|17
|.614
|+1
|Philadelphia
|28
|18
|.609
|+1
|San Francisco
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|St. Louis
|26
|21
|.553
|1½
|Arizona
|24
|22
|.522
|3
|Atlanta
|24
|23
|.511
|3½
|Cincinnati
|24
|24
|.500
|4
|Milwaukee
|22
|25
|.468
|5½
|Washington
|21
|27
|.438
|7
|Miami
|18
|27
|.400
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|15
|32
|.319
|12½
|Colorado
|8
|37
|.178
|18½
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Washington 10, Baltimore 6
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 0
Boston 7, Atlanta 6
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
San Francisco 1, Athletics 0, 10 innings
Colorado 14, Arizona 12
L.A. Angels 11, L.A. Dodgers 9
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 10, Boston 4
Miami 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 10, Baltimore 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-3) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Boston (Dobbins 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-5) at Milwaukee (Priester 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 4-1), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 4-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-6), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-2) at San Francisco (Ray 6-0), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.