Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|25
|19
|.568
|+1
|Minnesota
|25
|20
|.556
|+½
|Kansas City
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Houston
|23
|21
|.523
|1
|Texas
|24
|22
|.522
|1
|Athletics
|22
|23
|.489
|2½
|Boston
|22
|24
|.478
|3
|Toronto
|21
|23
|.477
|3
|Tampa Bay
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|Los Angeles
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|Baltimore
|15
|28
|.349
|8½
|Chicago
|14
|31
|.311
|10½
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 13, Chicago White Sox 3
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4
Atlanta 4, Boston 2
Miami 9, Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 5, Toronto 4
Washington 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 0
Houston 6, Texas 3
Seattle 5, San Diego 1
San Francisco 9, Athletics 1
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Leiter 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 2-3) at Boston (Bello 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Soroka 0-2) at Baltimore (Eflin 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Jobe 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 3-2) at Miami (Quantrill 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0), 2:20 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 5-3) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 4-1) at San Diego (King 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|27
|16
|.628
|+2
|Philadelphia
|26
|18
|.591
|+½
|San Francisco
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|St. Louis
|25
|20
|.556
|1
|Arizona
|24
|21
|.533
|2
|Atlanta
|23
|22
|.511
|3
|Cincinnati
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|Milwaukee
|21
|24
|.467
|5
|Washington
|19
|27
|.413
|7½
|Miami
|17
|26
|.395
|8
|Pittsburgh
|15
|30
|.333
|11
|Colorado
|7
|37
|.159
|18½
___
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 13, Chicago White Sox 3
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 4, Boston 2
Miami 9, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 5, San Diego 1
Arizona 8, Colorado 0
San Francisco 9, Athletics 1
L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 2-3) at Boston (Bello 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 3-4) at Philadelphia (Abel 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Soroka 0-2) at Baltimore (Eflin 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 3-2) at Miami (Quantrill 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0), 2:20 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 5-3) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 4-1) at San Diego (King 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
