Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 25 19 .568 +1 Minnesota 25 20 .556 +½ Kansas…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 25 19 .568 +1 Minnesota 25 20 .556 +½ Kansas City 25 21 .543 — Houston 23 21 .523 1 Texas 24 22 .522 1 Athletics 22 23 .489 2½ Boston 22 24 .478 3 Toronto 21 23 .477 3 Tampa Bay 20 24 .455 4 Los Angeles 18 25 .419 5½ Baltimore 15 28 .349 8½ Chicago 14 31 .311 10½

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4

Atlanta 4, Boston 2

Miami 9, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 5, Toronto 4

Washington 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 0

Houston 6, Texas 3

Seattle 5, San Diego 1

San Francisco 9, Athletics 1

L.A. Angels 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Leiter 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 2-3) at Boston (Bello 2-0), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Soroka 0-2) at Baltimore (Eflin 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Jobe 3-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-1), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 3-2) at Miami (Quantrill 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-0), 2:20 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 5-3) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-1) at San Diego (King 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 27 16 .628 +2 Philadelphia 26 18 .591 +½ San Francisco 26 19 .578 — St. Louis 25 20 .556 1 Arizona 24 21 .533 2 Atlanta 23 22 .511 3 Cincinnati 22 24 .478 4½ Milwaukee 21 24 .467 5 Washington 19 27 .413 7½ Miami 17 26 .395 8 Pittsburgh 15 30 .333 11 Colorado 7 37 .159 18½

Friday’s Games

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

