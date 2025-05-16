Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 25 18 .581 +1½ Kansas City 25 20 .556 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 25 18 .581 +1½ Kansas City 25 20 .556 +½ Minnesota 24 20 .545 — Texas 24 21 .533 ½ Houston 22 21 .512 1½ Athletics 22 22 .500 2 Boston 22 23 .489 2½ Toronto 21 22 .488 2½ Tampa Bay 20 23 .465 3½ Los Angeles 17 25 .405 6 Baltimore 15 27 .357 8 Chicago 14 30 .318 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Texas 1, Houston 0

L.A. Dodgers 19, Athletics 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-4) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Petty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 3-3) at Texas (Mahle 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-3) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (Pivetta 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 1-4) at San Francisco (Roupp 2-3), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 27 15 .643 +3 Philadelphia 25 18 .581 +½ San Francisco 25 19 .568 — St. Louis 24 20 .545 1 Arizona 23 21 .523 2 Atlanta 22 22 .500 3 Milwaukee 21 23 .477 4 Cincinnati 21 24 .467 4½ Washington 18 27 .400 7½ Miami 16 26 .381 8 Pittsburgh 15 29 .341 10 Colorado 7 36 .163 17½

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 19, Athletics 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-1) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-4) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 2-4) at Cincinnati (Petty 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 2-3) at Boston (Giolito 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-6) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at San Diego (Pivetta 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

Athletics (Severino 1-4) at San Francisco (Roupp 2-3), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.