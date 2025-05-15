Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|25
|18
|.581
|+2
|Kansas City
|25
|20
|.556
|+1
|Minnesota
|23
|20
|.535
|—
|Houston
|22
|20
|.524
|½
|Texas
|23
|21
|.523
|½
|Athletics
|22
|21
|.512
|1
|Toronto
|21
|21
|.500
|1½
|Boston
|22
|23
|.489
|2
|Tampa Bay
|19
|23
|.452
|3½
|Los Angeles
|17
|25
|.405
|5½
|Baltimore
|15
|26
|.366
|7
|Chicago
|14
|29
|.326
|9
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Milwaukee 9, Cleveland 5
Minnesota 8, Baltimore 6, 2nd game
Detroit 6, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Cincinnati 2
Houston 4, Kansas City 3
Texas 8, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 3-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 1-5) at Toronto (Francis 2-5), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 1-3) at Boston (Crochet 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Miami (Meyer 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 0-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 3-2) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Evans 1-1) at San Diego (Kolek 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|27
|15
|.643
|+3
|Philadelphia
|25
|18
|.581
|+½
|San Francisco
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|St. Louis
|24
|20
|.545
|1
|Arizona
|23
|21
|.523
|2
|Atlanta
|21
|22
|.488
|3½
|Milwaukee
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|Cincinnati
|20
|24
|.455
|5
|Washington
|18
|26
|.409
|7
|Miami
|16
|26
|.381
|8
|Pittsburgh
|15
|29
|.341
|10
|Colorado
|7
|36
|.163
|17½
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1, 1st game
Milwaukee 9, Cleveland 5
Arizona 8, San Francisco 7
St. Louis 14, Philadelphia 7, 2nd game
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 5, Atlanta 4
Texas 8, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Athletics 3
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 3-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 1-3) at Boston (Crochet 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2) at Miami (Meyer 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 3-2) at Milwaukee (Patrick 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Burnes 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Evans 1-1) at San Diego (Kolek 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
