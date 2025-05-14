Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 25 17 .595 +3 Kansas City 25 19 .568 +2…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 25 17 .595 +3 Kansas City 25 19 .568 +2 Athletics 22 20 .524 — Texas 22 21 .512 ½ Houston 21 20 .512 ½ Minnesota 21 20 .512 ½ Boston 22 22 .500 1 Toronto 20 21 .488 1½ Tampa Bay 19 22 .463 2½ Los Angeles 17 24 .415 4½ Baltimore 15 24 .385 5½ Chicago 13 29 .310 9

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 9

Detroit 10, Boston 9, 11 innings

Houston 2, Kansas City 1

Texas 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 6, L.A. Angels 4

Athletics 11, L.A. Dodgers 1

Minnesota at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:14 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Paddack 1-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 1-4), 12:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-1) at Texas (deGrom 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Athletics (Bido 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 26 15 .634 +2 Philadelphia 24 17 .585 — San Francisco 25 18 .581 — St. Louis 23 19 .548 1½ Arizona 22 21 .512 3 Atlanta 21 21 .500 3½ Cincinnati 20 23 .465 5 Milwaukee 20 23 .465 5 Washington 17 26 .395 8 Miami 15 26 .366 9 Pittsburgh 14 29 .326 11 Colorado 7 35 .167 17½

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 4

San Francisco 10, Arizona 6

St. Louis at Philadelphia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Williams 2-4) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 2-2), 12:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

