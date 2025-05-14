Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|25
|17
|.595
|+3
|Kansas City
|25
|19
|.568
|+2
|Athletics
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Texas
|22
|21
|.512
|½
|Houston
|21
|20
|.512
|½
|Minnesota
|21
|20
|.512
|½
|Boston
|22
|22
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|20
|21
|.488
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|19
|22
|.463
|2½
|Los Angeles
|17
|24
|.415
|4½
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|.385
|5½
|Chicago
|13
|29
|.310
|9
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 9
Detroit 10, Boston 9, 11 innings
Houston 2, Kansas City 1
Texas 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 6, L.A. Angels 4
Athletics 11, L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:14 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Paddack 1-3) at Baltimore (Sugano 4-2), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 1-4), 12:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-1) at Texas (deGrom 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
Athletics (Bido 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|26
|15
|.634
|+2
|Philadelphia
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|San Francisco
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|St. Louis
|23
|19
|.548
|1½
|Arizona
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|Atlanta
|21
|21
|.500
|3½
|Cincinnati
|20
|23
|.465
|5
|Milwaukee
|20
|23
|.465
|5
|Washington
|17
|26
|.395
|8
|Miami
|15
|26
|.366
|9
|Pittsburgh
|14
|29
|.326
|11
|Colorado
|7
|35
|.167
|17½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 4
Texas 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 6, L.A. Angels 4
Athletics 11, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 6
St. Louis at Philadelphia, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:14 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Williams 2-4) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 2-2), 12:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Martinez 1-4), 12:40 p.m.
Athletics (Bido 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.