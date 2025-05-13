Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|24
|17
|.585
|+3
|Kansas City
|25
|18
|.581
|+3
|Boston
|22
|21
|.512
|—
|Athletics
|21
|20
|.512
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|20
|.512
|—
|Texas
|21
|21
|.500
|½
|Houston
|20
|20
|.500
|½
|Toronto
|20
|20
|.500
|½
|Tampa Bay
|18
|22
|.450
|2½
|Los Angeles
|17
|23
|.425
|3½
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|.385
|5
|Chicago
|12
|29
|.293
|9
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 0
Detroit 14, Boston 2
Texas 2, Colorado 1
Kansas City 7, Houston 5
L.A. Angels 9, San Diego 5
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-4), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Dobbins 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:14 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-6) at Texas (Corbin 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-3) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Athletics (Hoglund 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|25
|15
|.625
|+2
|Philadelphia
|24
|17
|.585
|+½
|San Francisco
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|St. Louis
|23
|19
|.548
|1
|Arizona
|22
|20
|.524
|2
|Atlanta
|20
|21
|.488
|3½
|Cincinnati
|20
|22
|.476
|4
|Milwaukee
|20
|22
|.476
|4
|Washington
|17
|25
|.405
|7
|Miami
|15
|25
|.375
|8
|Pittsburgh
|14
|28
|.333
|10
|Colorado
|7
|34
|.171
|16½
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3
Texas 2, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2
Arizona 2, San Francisco 1
L.A. Angels 9, San Diego 5
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Fedde 3-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-4), 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:14 p.m.
Washington (Parker 3-3) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-6) at Texas (Corbin 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Athletics (Hoglund 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
