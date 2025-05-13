Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 24 17 .585 +3 Kansas City 25 18 .581 +3…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 24 17 .585 +3 Kansas City 25 18 .581 +3 Boston 22 21 .512 — Athletics 21 20 .512 — Minnesota 21 20 .512 — Texas 21 21 .500 ½ Houston 20 20 .500 ½ Toronto 20 20 .500 ½ Tampa Bay 18 22 .450 2½ Los Angeles 17 23 .425 3½ Baltimore 15 24 .385 5 Chicago 12 29 .293 9

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 0

Detroit 14, Boston 2

Texas 2, Colorado 1

Kansas City 7, Houston 5

L.A. Angels 9, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-4), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Dobbins 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 2-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:14 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-6) at Texas (Corbin 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-3) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Athletics (Hoglund 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 25 15 .625 +2 Philadelphia 24 17 .585 +½ San Francisco 24 18 .571 — St. Louis 23 19 .548 1 Arizona 22 20 .524 2 Atlanta 20 21 .488 3½ Cincinnati 20 22 .476 4 Milwaukee 20 22 .476 4 Washington 17 25 .405 7 Miami 15 25 .375 8 Pittsburgh 14 28 .333 10 Colorado 7 34 .171 16½

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 3

Texas 2, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2

Arizona 2, San Francisco 1

L.A. Angels 9, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Fedde 3-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-4), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:14 p.m.

Washington (Parker 3-3) at Atlanta (Elder 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-6) at Texas (Corbin 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Athletics (Hoglund 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

