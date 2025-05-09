Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 22 15 .595 +2½ Kansas City 23 16 .590 +2½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 22 15 .595 +2½ Kansas City 23 16 .590 +2½ Athletics 20 18 .526 — Boston 20 19 .513 ½ Houston 18 18 .500 1 Minnesota 18 20 .474 2 Texas 18 20 .474 2 Toronto 17 20 .459 2½ Tampa Bay 16 21 .432 3½ Los Angeles 15 21 .417 4 Baltimore 13 23 .361 6 Chicago 10 28 .263 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Texas 0

Kansas City 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 10, Colorado 2, 1st game

Detroit 11, Colorado 1, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 6, 10 innings

Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 5

Friday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-3) at Athletics (Sears 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 2-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 3-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-5), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-5) at Seattle (Evans 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 23 13 .639 +1½ San Francisco 24 14 .632 +1½ Philadelphia 22 15 .595 — Arizona 20 18 .526 2½ Milwaukee 19 19 .500 3½ St. Louis 19 19 .500 3½ Cincinnati 19 20 .487 4 Atlanta 18 19 .486 4 Washington 17 21 .447 5½ Miami 14 22 .389 7½ Pittsburgh 12 26 .316 10½ Colorado 6 31 .162 16

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 10, Colorado 2, 1st game

Detroit 11, Colorado 1, 2nd game

Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 6, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-2) at Washington (Williams 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Burnes 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kolek 1-0) at Colorado (Blalock 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.