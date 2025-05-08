Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 22 15 .595 +2½ Kansas City 22 16 .579 +2…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Cleveland 22 15 .595 +2½ Kansas City 22 16 .579 +2 Athletics 20 18 .526 — Boston 19 19 .500 1 Houston 18 18 .500 1 Texas 18 19 .486 1½ Minnesota 17 20 .459 2½ Tampa Bay 16 20 .444 3 Toronto 16 20 .444 3 Los Angeles 15 20 .429 3½ Baltimore 13 22 .371 5½ Chicago 10 27 .270 9½

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Washington 6

Houston 9, Milwaukee 1

Seattle 6, Athletics 5

Boston 6, Texas 4

Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Colorado 6, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Colorado, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Texas (Corbin 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-5) at Cleveland (Williams 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Dobbins 2-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-2) at Athletics (Bido 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Diego 23 13 .639 +2 San Francisco 24 14 .632 +2 Philadelphia 21 15 .583 — Arizona 19 18 .514 2½ Cincinnati 19 19 .500 3 Milwaukee 19 19 .500 3 St. Louis 19 19 .500 3 Atlanta 17 19 .472 4 Washington 17 21 .447 5 Miami 14 22 .389 7 Pittsburgh 12 26 .316 10 Colorado 6 29 .171 14½

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Washington 6

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 9, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 3, Chicago Cubs 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 1

Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 0

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Colorado 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Colorado, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Elder 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 2-3) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-5) at Cleveland (Williams 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

