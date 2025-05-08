Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cleveland
|22
|15
|.595
|+2½
|Kansas City
|22
|16
|.579
|+2
|Athletics
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Boston
|19
|19
|.500
|1
|Houston
|18
|18
|.500
|1
|Texas
|18
|19
|.486
|1½
|Minnesota
|17
|20
|.459
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|16
|20
|.444
|3
|Toronto
|16
|20
|.444
|3
|Los Angeles
|15
|20
|.429
|3½
|Baltimore
|13
|22
|.371
|5½
|Chicago
|10
|27
|.270
|9½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Washington 6
Houston 9, Milwaukee 1
Seattle 6, Athletics 5
Boston 6, Texas 4
Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Detroit 8, Colorado 6, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Colorado, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas (Corbin 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-5) at Cleveland (Williams 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Dobbins 2-1) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 1-3), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-2) at Athletics (Bido 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|23
|13
|.639
|+2
|San Francisco
|24
|14
|.632
|+2
|Philadelphia
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Arizona
|19
|18
|.514
|2½
|Cincinnati
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Milwaukee
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|St. Louis
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Atlanta
|17
|19
|.472
|4
|Washington
|17
|21
|.447
|5
|Miami
|14
|22
|.389
|7
|Pittsburgh
|12
|26
|.316
|10
|Colorado
|6
|29
|.171
|14½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Washington 6
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 9, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 3, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 1
Philadelphia 7, Tampa Bay 0
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Detroit 8, Colorado 6, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Colorado, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Elder 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 2-3) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Quintana 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-5) at Cleveland (Williams 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 1-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 1-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
___
