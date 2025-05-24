White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon has been scratched because of lower back tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon was scratched from Saturday’s start against Texas because of lower back…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon was scratched from Saturday’s start against Texas because of lower back tightness.

Right-hander Bryse Wilson was slated to replace Cannon. The 27-year-old Wilson is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in 14 appearances this season, including four starts.

Wilson hasn’t pitched since he was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 7-1 loss at Cincinnati on May 15.

The 24-year-old Cannon is 2-5 with a 3.76 ERA in eight starts and two relief appearances this year. He permitted four runs, three earned, and four hits in five-plus innings in a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Cannon said his back began to bother him after he played catch on Friday.

“I kind of feel like an old man right now. It just kind of locked up on me,” he said.

Cannon said he is hoping to avoid going on the injured list.

“They are pretty confident it got stiff on me a little bit and we can clear it up,” he said. “We’ve already been doing treatment all morning. It’s doing a lot better. Hopefully play some catch and maybe the next day get off the mound a little bit and make a start in the next few days.”

Cannon made his major league debut last year. He was selected by the White Sox in the third round of the 2022 amateur draft.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.