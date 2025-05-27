White Sox-Mets game Wednesday moved to 1:10 p.m. EDT because of weather forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — The start time of the series finale Wednesday between the Chicago White Sox and New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — The start time of the series finale Wednesday between the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets at Citi Field was moved up six hours because of the weather forecast.

The game was rescheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. instead of 7:10 p.m. The Mets made the announcement about two hours before the first pitch Tuesday night against Chicago.

Rain is expected Wednesday night in Queens following a cloudy but dry afternoon. Both teams are off Thursday.

Rookie right-hander Shane Smith (1-3, 2.36 ERA) is slated to pitch Wednesday for the White Sox against Griffin Canning (5-1, 2.88). Smith initially was to start Tuesday night, but he got pushed back a day following Monday’s 2-1 loss when Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.76) was slotted back into the rotation.

Cannon, poised to pitch Tuesday night, missed his previous turn Saturday because of lower back tightness. He ended up getting bumped back three days.

The Mets said all tickets for the originally scheduled 7:10 p.m. start will remain valid for the 1:10 p.m. game Wednesday. Due to the time change, the team also announced that anyone with a ticket to Wednesday’s game will receive a voucher for a ticket to any remaining Monday-Thursday regular-season home game this season, subject to availability.

