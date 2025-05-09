White Sox INF Chase Meidroth scratched because of right shoulder soreness

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox infielder Chase Meidroth was scratched for Friday night’s 6-2 victory over Miami because of right…

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox infielder Chase Meidroth was scratched for Friday night’s 6-2 victory over Miami because of right shoulder soreness.

The 23-year-old Meidroth irritated the shoulder on a dive during Thursday’s loss at Kansas City. He is being evaluated.

Meidroth made his big league debut on April 11. He is batting .245 (13 for 53) in 17 games.

The White Sox also announced infielder Tim Elko is coming up from Triple-A Charlotte and will make his major league debut on Saturday.

Manager Will Venable said the 26-year-old Elko will be in the lineup at first base or as the designated hitter against the Marlins.

Elko was selected by Chicago in the 10th round of the 2022 amateur draft. He is batting .348 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs in 31 games with Charlotte.

