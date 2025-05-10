White Sox call up Tim Elko from Triple-A, claim Yoendrys Gómez off waivers from Dodgers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox selected the contract of infielder Tim Elko from Triple-A Charlotte and placed him…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox selected the contract of infielder Tim Elko from Triple-A Charlotte and placed him in the lineup at first base for his major league debut against the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Elko was slotted to bat eighth. He hit .348 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs in 31 games with Charlotte. Elko was selected by Chicago in the 10th round of the 2022 amateur draft after he helped lead Ole Miss to the NCAA title.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox designated infielder Nick Maton for assignment.

Chicago also claimed right-handed pitcher Yoendrys Gómez off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday and released outfielder Greg Jones.

Gómez is a combined 1-1 with a 6.28 ERA with one save and 11 strikeouts over nine relief appearances between the Yankees and Dodgers this season. He was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on May 6 after being claimed off waivers from New York.

Chicago, last in the AL at 11-28, ended a four-game slide on Friday with a 6-2 win over Miami.

