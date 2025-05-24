White has 2 goals, Vite scores in the 90th minute as Whitecaps beat RSL 3-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brian White scored two goals — his second multi-goal game in his last three and third…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brian White scored two goals — his second multi-goal game in his last three and third this season — and Pedro Vite scored from just outside the area in the 90th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps rally and beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (10-1-4) is unbeaten in nine consecutive games dating to a 3-1 loss to Chicago on March 22.

Vite bent a shot inside the back post to give the Whitecaps their first lead.

Zavier Gozo scored his first career goal in the first minute. The 18-year-old in his third MLS season ran onto a ball played ahead by Diego Luna and, from the left side of the area, slipped a shot between the legs of defender Tristan Blackmon and inside the near post.

Luna made it 2-0 when he scored his fifth goal in the last six games in the 4th minute. Dominik Marczuk played a cross from the right side that was deflected by goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, but Luna was there to put away the rebound with a one-touch finish to make it 2-0.

Salt Lake scored two goals in the first five minutes of a match for the first time in club history and the is the first team in MLS to do so since the New York Red Bulls in 2018.

White put a away a header off a corner kick played in by Sebastian Berhalter in the 20th minute and converted from the penalty spot in the 25th to make it 2-2.

Rafael Cabral finished with three saves, including a diving stop in the 64th minute to deny White a hat trick and keep the game tied at 2-2.

Takaoka stopped four shots for Vancouver.

Salt Lake (4-9-2) is winless in five consecutive games, beginning with a 2-1 loss to the Whitecaps on May 3.

