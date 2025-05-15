West Indies cricket goes to bat for a qualifying path to Los Angeles Olympics

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — West Indies cricket wants its member countries and territories to have a way to qualify…

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — West Indies cricket wants its member countries and territories to have a way to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if the composite side is prevented from entering the Games.

Olympic rules exclude the West Indies from representing the region in its traditional guise when cricket returns after 128 years.

Cricket West Indies officials said on Thursday they have written to the International Cricket Council to account for the region’s “unique configuration” when it comes to Olympic qualifying.

The West Indies has 15 member countries and territories, of which a dozen have their own national Olympic committees.

CWI is proposing two potential pathways to help its members qualifying.

If rankings qualify the West Indies men’s and women’s teams then the region holds a domestic qualifying tournament to determine which country represents the West Indies. Or two, the West Indies members are involved in a global qualifying pathway including associate ICC members.

“We cannot let this once-in-a-generation (Olympic) opportunity for national development pass without creating a way for our countries to participate,” Chris Dehring, the CWI chief executive, said in a statement. “The spirit of the Olympic Games that we have played an important global role in fostering, demands nothing less.

“Our nations have proudly flown their individual flags atop Olympic podiums as perennial gold medalists. Now, with cricket’s inclusion, we must ensure that our cricketers are not shut out of history. We are ready to collaborate. We are ready to compete. But above all, we are asking for fairness.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.