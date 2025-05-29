Brook’s England ODI reign begins with crushing win over West Indies by 238 runs

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Brook’s reign as England’s new white-ball captain began by thumping the West Indies by 238…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Brook’s reign as England’s new white-ball captain began by thumping the West Indies by 238 runs in a one-day international at Edgbaston on Thursday.

For the first time in an ODI, the first seven batters scored 35 or more as England racked up 400-8. Brook was among four players to contribute half-centuries.

The West Indies needed to pull off a record run chase but was out for 162 in the 27th.

Medium-pacer Saqib Mahmood knocked over the top order and fast bowler Jamie Overton got hold of the tail.

“That was a pretty phenomenal performance,” Brook said. “I’m not concerned (no one convrtd fifties into hundrds). We got 400 runs. If one of us kicks on, that’s a complete performance.”

England can clinch its first ODI bilateral series win since September 2023 on Sunday in Cardiff. The third and last match is on Tuesday at the Oval.

About all that England lost at Edgbaston was the toss.

West Indies thought it could exploit humid conditions but the initial bowling was mediocre and Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith, who was opening for the first time and dropped on 1, smashed 64 runs within seven overs. By the end of the powerplay, England was 90 for the loss of only Smith.

Duckett made 60 off 48 balls, and Joe Root 57. Brook added 58 as the scoring rate was pegged back in the middle overs.

But as 400 looked to fall out of reach, Barbados-born Jacob Bethell, brought back from the Indian Premier League to play his first international at his home ground, launched into the West Indies with 82 off 53 until falling in the last over.

Bethell and Will Jacks added 98 from 44 balls.

England reached 400 for the sixth time ever, and has never lost from that vantage point.

The total might have been much higher if ordinary West Indies bowling hadn’t been compensated by outstanding catches.

Roston Chase’s leaping one-handed take at backward point to dismiss Duckett was the pick, just ahead of Brandon King’s reflexes to snatch Smith’s rocket at short midwicket and Keacy Carty’s diving catch at deep cover to end Brook’s threatening innings.

The batting performance wasn’t in the same class.

Mahmood nagged out Justin Greaves in the third over and Carty in the 10th, while Brydon Carse was too quick for King. Carse’s stunning boundary catch ended captain Shai Hope in the 12th over at 66-4 and it was all downhill for the visitors.

Mahmood and Overton led with three wickets each.

